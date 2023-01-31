Mechanicsville man dies in I-295 crash in Hanover
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man died after a crash on Interstate 295 over the weekend.
On Jan. 28, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from I-295 to Pole Green Road in Hanover County.
Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
Houck died at the scene, and according to VSP, he was wearing his seatbelt.
Investigators believe speed is a factor in this crash.
