Mechanicsville man dies in I-295 crash in Hanover

Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck ran off the roadway to the...
Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.(400tmax via canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man died after a crash on Interstate 295 over the weekend.

On Jan. 28, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on the exit ramp from I-295 to Pole Green Road in Hanover County.

Investigators say a 2011 Ford Flex driven by Daniel Edward Houck ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Houck died at the scene, and according to VSP, he was wearing his seatbelt.

Investigators believe speed is a factor in this crash.

