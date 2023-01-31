Man injured in Richmond’s northside after shooting
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond is in the hospital after getting shot Monday evening.
On Jan. 30, Richmond police got a call for a shooting at 4th and Broad just after 4 p.m. When officers responded, they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
