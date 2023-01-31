Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lawmakers shelve bills cutting unemployment appeals times

The VEC says it can legally take overpayment money from you by holding your tax return or garnishing your pay-check. However, you'll most likely be contacted by a VEC agent to set up a payment plan.(NBC12)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia lawmakers have shelved a pair of bills that would have given unemployment claimants half as much time to file an appeal with a state agency still struggling with some pandemic-related cases.

A Senate panel on Monday voted unanimously to shelve a measure that has been pitched as a way to improve efficiencies at the Virginia Employment Commission.

The agency struggled to keep up with legitimate claims at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and was swamped with fraudulent ones.

A House committee tabled a companion measure last week. The agency’s leader had pitched the bills as a way to improve efficiency. But opponents said they would disadvantage claimants and businesses.

