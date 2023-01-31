Landscaper thanked for taking care of Chesterfield widow’s lawn for free

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Landscaper Alan Vaughan was on the job in Chesterfield when he saw an elderly woman raking her leaves next door.

That’s when he jumped in and started helping her care for her lawn at no cost to the woman.

The woman who initially hired him to work on her lawn was so moved by his actions when he thought no one was looking that she nominated him for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

