Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Landscaper thanked for taking care of Chesterfield widow’s lawn for free

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Landscaper Alan Vaughan was on the job in Chesterfield when he saw an elderly woman raking her leaves next door.

That’s when he jumped in and started helping her care for her lawn at no cost to the woman.

The woman who initially hired him to work on her lawn was so moved by his actions when he thought no one was looking that she nominated him for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness.

Watch the big moment below:

Landscaper Alan Vaughan was on the job in Chesterfield when he saw an elderly woman raking her leaves next door.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
21-year-old dies after crashing car into Chesterfield yard
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220.
Eastbound I-64 reopens after crash in New Kent

Latest News

From 2021 to 2022, thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars increased by 363% and 503%, respectively,...
Some insurance providers deny coverage of certain Hyundai, Kia models due to theft risk
A potential buyer checks out a gun which is displayed on an exhibitor’s table during the...
Most gun storage bills appear doomed in Virginia General Assembly
The non-profit supports male teens as young as 11 through a 20-week mentor program and a...
‘Invest in the next generation’: Broken Men Foundation gives boys tools they need to succeed early
Virginia Department of Education makes multi-million dollar error
Virginia Department of Education makes multi-million dollar error