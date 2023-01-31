Indoor Pickleball center Bangers and Dinks to open in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Bangers and Dinks, Richmond’s first Indoor Pickleball Center, is set to open in Chesterfield early this summer.

The space will have eight pickleball courts and food and beverages. There will also be a seating area to allow players to chat before or after games or to watch friends. Bangers and Dinks will sell snacks and food. Beverages will also be available, including water, sports drinks, beer, wine and seltzers. It is not a private club but will offer membership options as well as day passes, with no additional court or player fees.

Bangers and Dinks have no age restrictions. Classes and clinics will be offered for all levels of play, and the club will have a small shop offering paddles, balls and branded merchandise.

Bangers and Dinks in Bon Air is set to open at 1516 Krogers Center Blvd from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Once the center is open, the website will offer memberships and classes and the ability to check the current player count at the facility to decide the times they’d like to visit.

