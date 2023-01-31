Henrico’s new community school hub now open in Highland Springs

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - What once was Highland Springs High School has now been transformed into the Oak Avenue Complex.

“It’s super exciting to finally be at a place to launch,” Henrico School’s Chief of Family and Community Engagement Adrienne Cole Johnson said.

The school community hub is off South Oak Avenue in Henrico’s East End.

“We had one parent here, not too long ago, say, ‘I’m so excited this is right in my backyard. I literally walked over here,” Johnson said.

Johnson says The Oak serves as a middle school campus and a temporary home to the Advanced Career Education Center.

“We know more takes place in schools besides academics, but we really have experienced that in the last few years. Our goal is to remove as many barriers as possible for students and families to connect,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the hub will also provide several resources to Henrico families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, record-high inflation and other challenges.

From mental health services, tutoring, community and school events, and workshops to nutrition, Johnson says many families have reached out for support since the grand opening a few weeks ago.

“Henrico is such a vast County, and so to provide a hub right here in the Highland Springs Community has already made such a tremendous difference,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they hope to create four additional community school hubs throughout the county in the future.

“The Oak is the start, but we will move throughout the County as the project grows,” she said.

For more information on their services, contact the Division of Family and Community Engagement at 804-226-5231.

