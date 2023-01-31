Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a grant from the Junior League of Richmond, 300 girls now have funding to participate in Girls on the Run.

“We are thrilled that the Junior League of Richmond has made such a transformational investment in Girls on the Run, showing young women and girls across our community that they deserve to be healthy, joyful, and confident” said Catherine Estevez, executive director, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.

Girls on the Run is a program that uses running to inspire and motivate girls while encouraging a lifelong appreciation of health and fitness to help them build confidence through accomplishment. Students enrolled in the program are encouraged to build self-confidence and healthy habits while developing positive peer and mentor relationships.

In an effort to remove barriers for families who otherwise may not be able to afford the program, the funding from the Junior League of Richmond will give 300 third through eighth-grade girls the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run programming by providing full financial support.

“The Junior League of Richmond is excited to partner with Girls on the Run to provide opportunities for girls of all abilities to embrace their inner strength and make meaningful connections with others. These same values are shared by the women in the Junior League of Richmond, and it’s a privilege to pass them along to a new generation of strong, tenacious, creative, and intelligent girls,” said Jenn Keegan, president of the Junior League of Richmond.

“This grant will help to combat stress, build confidence, and create a foundation for health and wellness. Girls served today by Girls on the Run are tomorrow’s leaders and the Junior League of Richmond is thrilled to support their journey of empowerment and self-assurance,” Keegan said.

