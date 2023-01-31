Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program

Students enrolled in the Girls on the Run program are encouraged to build self-confidence and...
Students enrolled in the Girls on the Run program are encouraged to build self-confidence and healthy habits while developing positive peer and mentor relationships.(Western Mass News photo)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to a grant from the Junior League of Richmond, 300 girls now have funding to participate in Girls on the Run.

“We are thrilled that the Junior League of Richmond has made such a transformational investment in Girls on the Run, showing young women and girls across our community that they deserve to be healthy, joyful, and confident” said Catherine Estevez, executive director, Girls on the Run of Greater Richmond.

Girls on the Run is a program that uses running to inspire and motivate girls while encouraging a lifelong appreciation of health and fitness to help them build confidence through accomplishment. Students enrolled in the program are encouraged to build self-confidence and healthy habits while developing positive peer and mentor relationships.

In an effort to remove barriers for families who otherwise may not be able to afford the program, the funding from the Junior League of Richmond will give 300 third through eighth-grade girls the opportunity to participate in Girls on the Run programming by providing full financial support.

“The Junior League of Richmond is excited to partner with Girls on the Run to provide opportunities for girls of all abilities to embrace their inner strength and make meaningful connections with others. These same values are shared by the women in the Junior League of Richmond, and it’s a privilege to pass them along to a new generation of strong, tenacious, creative, and intelligent girls,” said Jenn Keegan, president of the Junior League of Richmond.

“This grant will help to combat stress, build confidence, and create a foundation for health and wellness. Girls served today by Girls on the Run are tomorrow’s leaders and the Junior League of Richmond is thrilled to support their journey of empowerment and self-assurance,” Keegan said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

A group of students in Petersburg became the first in Virginia to participate in Flying...
Petersburg students convert electric-powered go-karts to solar
Virginia State Capitol.
News to know: Transgender student-athletes debate; Memphis first responders fired; RPS leader proposes closing 5 schools
Budget Concerns: School Board Member Proposes Closing 5 Schools
Budget Concerns: School Board Member Proposes Closing 5 Schools
$45 Million Dollar Lawsuit Filed By Estate Of Man Killed In Chesapeake Walmart Shooting
$45 Million Dollar Lawsuit Filed By Estate Of Man Killed In Chesapeake Walmart Shooting