Crash closes eastbound I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-64 in New Kent County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the incident was near West Point at Exit 220, with traffic being diverted off the interstate.

VDOT photos showed the interstate covered with debris along with a damaged bridge and an overturned vehicle.

An I-64 overpass was damaged in the incident on Jan. 31. (Photo: VDOT)

Part of an overturned vehicle was seen on I-64 in New Kent on Jan. 31. (Photo: VDOT)

There’s currently no information on when the interstate will reopen.

