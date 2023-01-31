Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances

The bill goes to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in the General Assembly have advanced a bill that only allows sports participation based on a student’s biological gender.

House Bill 1387, sponsored by Virginia Beach Delegate Karen Greenhalgh would specifically focus on varsity-sanctioned athletics, intramural & club sports grades kindergarten through 12th grade, and public colleges and universities.

On Monday, dozens spoke up for and against the bill during a subcommittee meeting.

WVEC reports, former collegiate athletes and supporters argue over an uneven playing field. While some parents say this discriminates against transgender students who may already have trouble finding a sense of belonging at school.

When asked during the subcommittee meeting, Del. Greenhalgh said there are roughly 25 transgender athletes (that she’s aware of) that are approved to compete in Virginia.

The bill narrowly passed in a 6-4 vote on Monday.

It will be taken to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.

