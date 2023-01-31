Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Three teens in Culpeper County are facing charges after a high school student overdosed on Fentanyl at school.

In a Facebook post, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old female student was found unresponsive at Eastern View High School on Friday.

Staff administered Narcan, followed by CPR. The student regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say two female students had taken counterfeit Percocet pills that actually contained Fentanyl.

After further investigation, Jerry Montiel-Sanchez, 18, of Culpeper was arrested for distributing a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Two female students, one 16-year-old and one 17-year-old also face distribution charges. The teens are now in their parent’s custody as they await their court dates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing with further arrests expected.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted...
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

Latest News

Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
28-year old man dies following crash in Gloucester County
The bill goes to the full education committee to be voted on Wednesday.
Bill restricting transgender student-athletes advances
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
3 teens charged after student overdoses on Fentanyl at Va. school
Students enrolled in the Girls on the Run program are encouraged to build self-confidence and...
Grant allows 300 local girls to join Girls on the Run program