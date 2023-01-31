28-year old man dies following crash in Gloucester County

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police say speed and alcohol were not considered factors in this accident
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating following a fatal crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police say a 2013 Ford F550 flatbed tow truck registered to Born to Grind Roadside Towing was in the process of hauling a Chrysler minivan southbound on Route 17 when the driver ran off the road into a median striking a pole.

As a result of the impact, the tow truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Marquise Tashawn Haskins of Hopewell, Virginia.

A male passenger, who was also in the vehicle was transported to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say Haskins was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and do not believe speed or alcohol played a part in the accident.

