Virginia State Police launch illegal gaming tip line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police set up a tip line for the public to report suspected illegal gaming operations.

The tip line can be used to report any illegal activities associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering.

State police can investigate illegal gaming in person, online, and even on social media.

VSP launched the new tip line by the Office of the Gaming Enforcement Coordinator for the Commonwealth. The coordinator’s purpose is to synchronize the enforcement of gaming laws by federal, local, and state law enforcement and Commonwealth Attorneys.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law,” noted Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws can call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or online. Anonymous tips are welcome.

