Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia State Police launch illegal gaming tip line

The tip line can be used to report any illegal activities associated with gaming, from Virginia...
The tip line can be used to report any illegal activities associated with gaming, from Virginia lottery games to casino gaming.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State Police set up a tip line for the public to report suspected illegal gaming operations.

The tip line can be used to report any illegal activities associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting, casino gaming, fantasy contests, horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering.

State police can investigate illegal gaming in person, online, and even on social media.

VSP launched the new tip line by the Office of the Gaming Enforcement Coordinator for the Commonwealth. The coordinator’s purpose is to synchronize the enforcement of gaming laws by federal, local, and state law enforcement and Commonwealth Attorneys.

“Virginians need to be aware that if you choose to participate in gaming activities, the programs are regulated and must be operated within the confines of Virginia law,” noted Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “These reporting options are designed to help protect consumers and Virginia from being taken advantage of and to maintain the integrity of the gaming programs.”

Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws can call the new toll-free tip line, 1-833-889-2300, or online. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to...
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

Latest News

Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Fatal Crash
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns