Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

According to the VSP
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP.

Original Story Below.

All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according to VDOT.

This is because of multiple vehicle crashes, which caused all lanes heading south to be closed. VDOT is reporting that as of 3:34 p.m. the south right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups are around 5 miles.

WHSV has reached out to officials for more information about each accident, and we will share any and all updates once we have them.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to...
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

Latest News

The tip line can be used to report any illegal activities associated with gaming, from Virginia...
Virginia State Police launch illegal gaming tip line
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school...
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns