Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP.

Original Story Below.

All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according to VDOT.

This is because of multiple vehicle crashes, which caused all lanes heading south to be closed. VDOT is reporting that as of 3:34 p.m. the south right lane and right shoulder are closed and backups are around 5 miles.

WHSV has reached out to officials for more information about each accident, and we will share any and all updates once we have them.

Update: Crash: SB on I-81 at MM211.0 (2.2mi south of US-11S Exit213) in Augusta Co. 1 SB travel lane closed. Delay 5 mi. 3:34PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) January 30, 2023

