Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after two men stole over $11,000 worth of electronics at Best Buy.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, two men entered Best Buy located at 725 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights and requested four Macbooks and an Ipad.

The employee began placing merchandise on the counter, and once the employee turned away, one of the men grabbed the items, passed all registers and walked directly out of the store.

The manager of the store attempted to stop the men but they continued to leave.

Police say the men drove off in a newer-model, black GMC SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.

