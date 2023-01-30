People with type 2 diabetes, obesity struggle with Ozempic shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The drug Ozempic is flying off shelves across the country after becoming a hot trend on social media. Now, it’s nearly impossible to find.

Those who struggle with type 2 diabetes and obesity are suffering the consequences, as many patients need this drug to stay healthy.

It could be weeks or even months before the drug comes back in stock for those patients.

“Nobody can give me any idea or any of us any idea of how long it’s gonna take to make this right,” Dr. John Clore, an endocrinologist with Bon Secours Mercy Health, said.

Ozempic changed the trajectory for obese and diabetic patients struggling with their health, but they can’t find the drug anywhere.

“They’re losing weight, their blood sugars are getting better, and some of them had the best A1C they’ve ever had...and all of a sudden, they don’t,” Dr. Clore said. “Now they’re frustrated waiting for the medications to be filled.”

“They found that therapy to be very helpful in the care of their diabetes, and it is very disconcerting to them to have an interruption in their therapy when it’s been shown to be so helpful as a part of their treatment,” Dr. Trey Wickham, an endocrinologist with VCU Health said.

The demand for Ozempic and similar drugs skyrocketed thanks to social media. Celebrities have praised the drug for helping them shed pounds, even if they do not meet the FDA criteria to need it.

“There are stories with people using it where already have a healthy weight and are interested in shedding a few extra pounds and also getting a provider to prescribe this medication,” Dr. Wickham said.

Those who depend on the medication are scrambling to find it with no actual policy in place to prioritize diabetic patients.

“It is not only impacting their health but really impacting their quality of life as they’re literally having to shop and hunt for these particular medications,” Dr. Wickham said.

A couple of pharmacies in the Greater Richmond area are receiving more doses of Ozempic by week’s end, while others are still waiting.

In the meantime, doctors are scrambling to find other short-term solutions, such as putting patients back on higher insulin doses.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.