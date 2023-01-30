News to know: Driver killed after crashing car into yard; Classes resume at Richneck Elementary; Henrico DMV reopens

Driver Killed After Crashing Car Into Yard

Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading south on hunting creek drive when the car left the roadway, struck several trees and crashed into a home on Leisure Lane. The driver died at the scene.

Police have not identified the driver at this time. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Classes Resume At Richneck Elementary

This comes three weeks after police say a 6-year-old shot his teacher.

As students return they will notice significant changes. There will now be two security officers and two metal detectors at the school entrance.

The principal of Richneck elementary has been reassigned to another school with in Newport News. Karen Lynch will now be serving as the new principal for Richneck.

Last week, the school board voted to have the district’s superintendent removed making his last day Wednesday, Feb.1.

He was voted out after a lawyer representing injured teacher Abbey Zwerner, said school administrators were warned about the child having a gun the day of the shooting, but when his back was checked, nothing was found.

Zwerner’s attorney says she will be filing a lawsuit against the school division.

Lawmakers Call For Police Reform

Local and national lawmakers are calling for police reform following the release of police body cam and surveillance video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder aggravated kidnapping and assault.

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott says, “This is the latest in a lengthy and disturbing list of incidents of police brutality and we cannot let this kind of behavior continue to go unanswered.”

Scott is also asking Congress to stop blocking the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

Henrico DMV Reopens Today

The East Henrico DMV on south Laburnum avenue will reopen after being closed for three weeks due to renovations.

Improvements to the office include fresh paint and a new countertop design to improve employee efficiency and customer flow.

The office will be open for walk-ins and appointments Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Early Morning Rain Turns To Sunshine

Cloudy skies and light rain early for most of Southern Va. with a brief warm-up this afternoon

Lows in the 40′s, highs near 60.

