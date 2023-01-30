Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: Morning clouds and light rain clear for a pleasant afternoon

Cold weather arrives tomorrow plus daily chances of light rain
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:07 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After some light rain in the early morning (mainly southern VA) we’ll get a brief warmup this afternoon. Then the week ahead will be chilly and unsettled, with chances of mainly light rain.

Monday: Light rain in the morning early morning especially south of RVA, then midday and afternoon skies turn partly sunny. The *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week* for a warm and dry afternoon Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Early AM Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. 1/4″ or less expected. Could briefly mix with sleet northwest of RVA. Highs in the mid-40s. Temperatures drop off into the 30s in the afternoon (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a light wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet possible in the early morning. No snow accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Rain likely. A slight chance it could mix with snow or sleet in the morning, especially north of RVA. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

First Alert: A cold blast is on the way for the weekend. It could feel like single digits for a wind chill factor Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Lows in the mid-teens, highs in the low 30s

Sunday: Cloudy skies. Light rain possible. Could start as freezing rain. Rain chance 30%. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

