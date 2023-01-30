Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Marie Kondo says she is not as tidy after 3 kids

Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.
Marie Kondo says her home is not so tidy after having three kids.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are too busy to keep your home as clean as you would like, don’t feel so bad.

Marie Kondo, star of the Netflix Show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” faces the same issue these days.

Tidying up is no longer at the top of Kondo’s to-do list.

Kondo wrote on her website that she gave up her need for perfection after having her second daughter. Since giving birth to her third child in 2021, Kondo has learned to cut herself some slack when it comes to organization and tidiness.

The 38-year-old said at a recent event that her home is “messy,” but that she is spending her time in a way that is appropriate for this stage of her life.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Community outreach
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside

Latest News

FILE - Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023....
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
24-year-old Michael Trenton Rusk is charged with malicious wounding, the use of a firearm in...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal