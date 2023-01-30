Man injured in Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person is recovering after a shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Richmond Police say they received a call about a person shot at 110 N 18th Street around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but there’s no word on his current condition.

Police say they believe the shooting occurred in the 1700 block of E. Franklin Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.