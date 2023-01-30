Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
Community outreach
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside
This is Henrico’s 22nd firehouse, with a 23rd planned for the county’s east end.
Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor raises anticipation of charges
Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash.
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.03 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices rise 6.5 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
A baby girl is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
Crying newborn left for dead found in Fla. woods, sheriff says