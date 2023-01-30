Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash in a neighborhood near Iron Bridge Park.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they left the roadway and crashed into several trees in a yard on Leisure Lane.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

