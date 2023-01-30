Additional body found after vehicle found submerged in Nelson County

Your Money with Carlson Financial
Search underway for two people missing from an SUV found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County(Virginia State Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST
NELSON Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Another body has been found during the search of the Rockfish River in Nelson County, where an SUV was found submerged in December.

Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team divers continued their efforts Friday, aiming to find two additional bodies missing after the SUV’s driver went into the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in late 2022.

The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

State Police continue their search for one final person.

The SUV had been swept away by the strong current, and three bodies were found shortly after: Christopher W. Doss, 17 of Arrington and what are believed to be the remains of an 11-year-old boy, plus the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington.

