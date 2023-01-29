Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Spotty light rain this afternoon

Warm on Monday then a chilly week with a few rain chances
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will bring some spotty light rain this afternoon. A brief warmup Monday, Then the week ahead will be chilly and unsettled, but at this time it looks more like rain, not snow.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Spotty light rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Wind southwest 5-15mph with 20mph gusts. Less than a tenth of an inch rain totals. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: Light rain in the morning especially south of RVA, then midday and afternoon sun. The *Verified Best Weather Day of the Week* for a warm and dry afternoon Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Early AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of light rain. 1/4″ or less expected. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-40s.

Thursday: Rain likely. A slight chance it could mix with snow in the morning, especially north of RVA. No accumulation expected. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s

