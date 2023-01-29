Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to...
The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.(Virginia DMV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation.

Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.

If a customer needs to conduct business in person, appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DMV also offers more than 50 services online at dmvNOW.com.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

Latest News

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD...
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting
Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County
Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County
Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction
Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction