Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation.

Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.

If a customer needs to conduct business in person, appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DMV also offers more than 50 services online at dmvNOW.com.

