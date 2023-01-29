Your Money with Carlson Financial
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30.

Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen at 4 a.m.

Weather permitting, work is expected to be completed Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 4 a.m.

Closures will be in effect:

  • Monday, Jan. 30 at 11 p.m., ending Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 4 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11 p.m., ending Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11 p.m., ending Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4 a.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11 p.m., ending Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 3 at 11 p.m., ending Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 a.m.

Motorists are asked to use the following detour routes:

  • Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.
  • Southbound Route 156/106 - Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.
  • Alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area include Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry.

