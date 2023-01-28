Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday

Above normal temperatures through the weekend with light rain possible Sunday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple precipitation chances and cooler next week with a low-end chance of wintry weather!

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Spotty light rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Wind southwest 5-15mph with 20mph gusts. Less than a tenth of an inch rain totals. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Light rain in the morning, afternoon sun. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers possible. Could end as a mix of rain and snow north of RIC in the evening. We will be watching this closely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light morning rain possible. A wintry mix is possible north of RVA. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Rain likely again in the morning, mixing with snow possible, especially north of RIC. There is still plenty of time for this forecast to change. Check back for updates! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Friday: Rain mixing with snow and sleet is possible, especially in the morning then partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday, spotty PM shower Sunday
Afternoon temperatures above average this weekend with spotty light rain showers Sunday evening
Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny Saturday, spotty PM shower Sunday
Forecast: Sunny and chilly Friday
Staying dry through the weekend, weather pattern changes bringing multiple rain chances next week
Thursday Forecast: Chilly and sunny Friday