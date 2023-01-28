Weekend Forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple precipitation chances and cooler next week with a low-end chance of wintry weather!

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy. Spotty light rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Wind southwest 5-15mph with 20mph gusts. Less than a tenth of an inch rain totals. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Light rain in the morning, afternoon sun. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers possible. Could end as a mix of rain and snow north of RIC in the evening. We will be watching this closely. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with light morning rain possible. A wintry mix is possible north of RVA. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Rain likely again in the morning, mixing with snow possible, especially north of RIC. There is still plenty of time for this forecast to change. Check back for updates! Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

Friday: Rain mixing with snow and sleet is possible, especially in the morning then partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

