Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Rybakina faces Sabalenka in women’s Australian Open final

Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of...
Elena Rybakina, left, of Kazakhstan and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose for a photo ahead of the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - The Australian Open women’s singles final between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka has started at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. She beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
The suspect faces charges including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assaulting an immediate...
GRAPHIC: Court releases video of brutal attack on Paul Pelosi
Ukraine is running out of Soviet era tanks and having increasing trouble replacing those lost...
Ukrainian military: Modern tanks needed to turn tide in war
The mother is facing two counts of murder and other charges after two of her children, ages 3...
Candlelight vigil held for 2 kids killed; mother faces charges