Richmond’s interim police chief, Youngkin react to Memphis videos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin released statements Friday evening with their reaction after watching videos released by the Memphis Police Department showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols.

The footage shows 29-year-old Nichols getting violently beaten for three minutes while the officers screamed profanities at him throughout the attack. The police department released multiple videos on Jan. 27 consisting of body cam footage and nearby street surveillance.

Five now-former officers were arrested and charged with second-degree murder Thursday.

After viewing the videos, Governor Youngkin called the violence shown “incomprehensible,” going on to say, “we must condemn these heinous actions.”

Cities across the country, including here in Richmond, are preparing for large demonstrations, and local leaders are asking that all protests remain peaceful.

“As we process these agonizing events, I ask those exercising their first amendment rights to do so peacefully,” Gov. Youngkin said in part of his statement. “We will ensure Virginians’ first amendment rights as we prioritize and protect the safety of the Commonwealth and all Virginians. We can choose to come together and not further the divide. We must strive each day to better our communities and treat one another with love and respect.”

Interim Police Cheif Rick Edwards echoed some of Youngkin’s response in his own message to Richmond citizens, saying in part the quick action of the Memphis Police Department to release the videos and take action on the offending officers shows a new age of accountability for law enforcement.

Read the complete statement below:

As communities around our great nation still grapple with the aftermath of the 2020 civil unrest, police departments are also dealing with the same fallout. Life, as we know it will never be the same, and many police departments, are taking this moment to re-evaluate policies, culture, and behavior. Many of us have watched the news and seen the deplorable actions of five Memphis police officers who did not have an appreciation of someone else’s life and caused a senseless death of a Memphis man, father, and son. The swift action by the Memphis Police Chief and Mayor underscores the importance for video and technology, but more importantly, it speaks to the new culture of accountability in police departments. Leaders stood firmly together, saying to their community, their officers, and this nation that bad acts will not be tolerated. As interim chief, one of the first things I did was share our department’s core values. In order for change to occur, everyone must have the same playbook. Here in the city of Richmond, our playbook begins with our core values. These values guide us daily, from how we treat our residents and visitors to how we take care of ourselves and each other. We believe in honoring life and will stand on our sworn mission to protect and serve. Our hearts go out to the family and community of Memphis as they deal with this most egregious act. We pray for their healing during this time.

