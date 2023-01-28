Petersburg condemn police brutality in response to police encounter with Tyre Nichols

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As video of the police encounter with Tyre Nichols is released, the Petersburg City Council, Government Team and Police Department have issued a statement condemning police brutality while sending condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, Tennessee.

“Acts of violence by those the public has placed trust must not be tolerated and have no place in society,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian. “All Petersburg Police Officers pledge on their honor never to betray integrity or public trust. We hold our officers accountable in all actions taken in upholding the law and protecting the citizens of Petersburg.”

“The City of Petersburg is committed to ensuring that this type of unwarranted behavior and lack of respect for human life will not take place,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “We must continue to come together as a community to find solutions to resolve conflict in a civil and just manner.”

