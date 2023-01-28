Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg condemn police brutality in response to police encounter with Tyre Nichols

The city of Petersburg
The city of Petersburg(Image: City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As video of the police encounter with Tyre Nichols is released, the Petersburg City Council, Government Team and Police Department have issued a statement condemning police brutality while sending condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, Tennessee.

“Acts of violence by those the public has placed trust must not be tolerated and have no place in society,” said Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian. “All Petersburg Police Officers pledge on their honor never to betray integrity or public trust. We hold our officers accountable in all actions taken in upholding the law and protecting the citizens of Petersburg.”

“The City of Petersburg is committed to ensuring that this type of unwarranted behavior and lack of respect for human life will not take place,” said Mayor Sam Parham. “We must continue to come together as a community to find solutions to resolve conflict in a civil and just manner.”

DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction

Latest News

As a row of police cars align the barricaded front doors of Richmond Police Headquarters, the...
Richmond community, leaders react to Memphis videos
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
Richmond police and other community leaders held a roundtable in response to the horrific...
Richmond community leaders react to Memphis videos
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography