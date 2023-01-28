Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
As a row of police cars align the barricaded front doors of Richmond Police Headquarters, the...
Richmond community, leaders react to Memphis videos
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom