Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122.(KCRG)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg police are investigating following reports of an attempted juvenile abduction.

On Friday, Jan. 27, police say a ten-year-old juvenile was walking near the leasing office in the 2500 block of the Commons Apartment complex.

That’s when an adult male got out of a parked car to speak with the juvenile, grabbed her, and placed her hands behind her back.

The juvenile was able to get away to run home while the suspect fled the scene.

Police continue to search for the suspect and describe them as a white male in his 40′s, approximately 5′7 to 5′8, with an average build. The man was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jeans, and black glasses, driving a gray sedan.

According to police, the victim and the victim’s family report previously seeing the suspect in the Commons Apartments complex area.

This is an ongoing investigation; anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fredericksburg Police Department at (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411″ and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.

