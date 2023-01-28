Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico county has gotten a little safer with the grand opening of a new Firehouse which is now open for service.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Henrico County Division of Fire came together with community members to celebrate the grand opening of Firehouse 20 at 8521 Willis Road.

“Firehouse 20 represents Henrico County’s ongoing commitment to employee health, citizen safety, and sustainable infrastructure,” said Interim Fire Chief Jackson Baynard. “It also represents an investment in a county that’s growing and thriving.”

With design and construction help from Henrico Fire Capital Projects Manager Chuck Phan and Phil Russel with Henrico General Services, Firehouse 20 has become Henrico’s 22nd firehouse, with a 23rd planned for the County’s East End.

“Firehouse 20 was made possible because multiple people with multiple ideas came together as one team with one mission,” Baynard said. “It’s that sort of forward-thinking and collaboration that reflects the spirit of our community. The Division of Fire is grateful to be able to grow alongside our neighbors.”

The 12,795 sq. feet Firehouse features a day room, fitness room, kitchen, bunk rooms, and meeting space. The apparatus bay has four doors and is home to an engine and a medic.

Henrico’s newest firehouse also has an infrastructure that promotes firefighter well-being and improves emergency response times, and is LEED certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design).

“When we looked at placing a firehouse here, we projected our crews would be quite active, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen,” said Battalion Chief Michael Roth. “The Staples Mill and Parham corridor is one of the busiest areas in the county. This firehouse is strategically located to address the increasing 911 call volume.”

Since the opening of Firehouse 20 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the station has averaged ten calls a day.

