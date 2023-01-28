Your Money with Carlson Financial
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside

Community outreach
Community outreach(WWBT)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an initiative called TEAM which stands for “together everyone achieves more.” TEAM was formed following the rise in gun violence across the city, especially after seven people were shot outside of the Carolina Express convenience store last year.

Over a dozen people took to the streets of Richmond’s northside trying to prevent more crime and more problems from unfolding.

”What they’re going to do is call these people monthly or so and just do wellness checks you know how are you doing...and what we hope to do is for them to in time build relationships with them so that if something is coming down the pipe if they’re having some problems we can know now,” said co-organizer Jo White.

Richmond Police Department is also part of the initiative. They were supposed to be part of Saturday’s event but couldn’t make it because they had to be on standby for any protests or potential civil unrest that could unfold following the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.

”Things like this really breaks down the relationship that they have with the police department and that’s not what we need. We need a collaboration with the police department, we need people to trust the police department,” White explained.

Those who volunteered to door knock said they feel strongly about the initiative and using it to improve communication between police and people living in the area, but also to heal grieving communities wounded by violent crime.

“There’s a lot of trauma in these neighborhoods and across the US and so we’re trying to come to our own neighborhoods and address them as best we can to help these communities heal,” said volunteer Rohan Rathi.

Organizers said that they hope to continue doing these walks monthly and eventually expand them to other parts of the city.

