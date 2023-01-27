VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A student at Virginia Commonwealth University has died after she was hit by a car while crossing the street on campus Friday morning.

VCU Vice President Aaron Hart shared the news in an email to students and families. On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Laurel and West Main Streets. She was taken to VCU Medical Center, where she later died.

Hart then says the school is offering counseling resources to students dealing with this tragedy.

The message ends with a reminder to community members to be aware of the importance of sharing the roads in and around VCU and using designated crosswalks, staying focused on traffic signals and sharing intersections to remain safe.

The Richmond Police Department is actively investigating.

