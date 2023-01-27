Settlement reached in Famous Anthony’s Hepatitis A lawsuit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A settlement of $14 million has been reached following a lawsuit regarding the Hepatitis A outbreak at two Famous Anthony’s locations. That outbreak left four people dead.

Bill Marler, the attorney who represented many of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, said a settlement was reached Thursday, Jan. 26, between the Famous Anthony’s claimants and the insurance company in federal court.

The claimants sought $7 million in damages per each restaurant involved, which included the Oak Grove Plaza and Williamson Road locations.

Marler says the insurance company ultimately agreed to the $14 million, which is the maximum amount.

Next, the process heads to bankruptcy court and how the settlement money will be divided among the claimants.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.