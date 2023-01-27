Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A road crew worker in Louisiana was struck and killed on the job, according to officials.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed in the collision.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three vehicles.

The agency said workers were filling potholes with asphalt when an empty log truck struck one of the state transportation department vehicles that was stopped in the right lane of the highway.

Louisiana State Police said the LDOT vehicle was pushed off the road. After the first impact, the log truck then hit a second state vehicle, which Gray was standing behind when it was hit.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Those injured included the driver of the log truck and at least one other transportation worker, who was standing in the bed of one of the state’s pickups and thrown from the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author in NYC
Both companies are reportedly feeling the pitch of staffing issues.
CVS, Walmart pharmacies to cut hours