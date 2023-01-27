Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Police officer is behind bars facing a long list of child pornography charges.
Officer David Stone is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, according to the Louisa County Sheriff.
Online court records show Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police has released a statement after Stone’s arrest:
