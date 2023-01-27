Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

Online court records show David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Online court records show David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.(Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond City Police officer is behind bars facing a long list of child pornography charges.

Officer David Stone is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange, according to the Louisa County Sheriff.

Online court records show Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.

Richmond Police has released a statement after Stone’s arrest:

