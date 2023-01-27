Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

David Stone, a Richmond Police Officer was found to be in possession of child pornography by Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

After learning of the existence of arrest warrants, members of the Richmond Police Department arrested Stone and later turned him over to deputies of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Currently, the officer is on administrative leave without pay.

The Richmond Police Department does not tolerate the abuse of children in any form and this officer will be held accountable for his actions.