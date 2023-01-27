Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy from Midlothian was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Chesterfield Police said.

Police say the victim - identified Friday as Tyce J. Lewis - showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
FILE - Then-Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier (53) is shown on the sidelines...
Ex-Lions, Liberty linebacker Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Latest News

Jakwon Taylor was charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Richmond.
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond
'The Wild, Wacky & Truly Wonderful Women of Song' happening this weekend
'The Wild, Wacky & Truly Wonderful Women of Song' happening this weekend
David Mitchell’s ordeal started at the end of 2021 when he noticed the gas bill for his new...
Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography