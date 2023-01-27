Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy from Midlothian was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Chesterfield Police said.

Police say the victim - identified Friday as Tyce J. Lewis - showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.