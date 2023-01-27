Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy from Midlothian was shot and killed the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Chesterfield Police said.

Police say the victim - identified Friday as Tyce J. Lewis - showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Upon further investigation, police say they have arrested and charged four juveniles with second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felon.

The names of the Juveniles have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup

Latest News

Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County
Firehouse 20 now open in Henrico County
Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction
Fredericksburg police investigate attempted juvenile abduction
Petersburg Response to Release of Tyre Nichols Video
Petersburg Response to Release of Tyre Nichols Video
Organizers said that they hope to continue doing these walks monthly and eventually expand them...
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside