Police arrest four juveniles in connection with Midlothian teen killed in shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy from Midlothian was shot and killed the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, Chesterfield Police said.

Police say the victim - identified Friday as Tyce J. Lewis - showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Friday, police said the shooting happened at the intersection of Kayvee Road and Vickilee Road.

Upon further investigation, police say they have arrested and charged four juveniles with second-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felon.

The names of the Juveniles have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

