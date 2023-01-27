News to Know: Inmates escape southwest Va. jail; 6th grader brings gun to school; Henrico approves controversial housing development

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Two Inmates On The Run After Escaping

Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, escaped from jail in Abingdon January 26, 2023 (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Police say 51-year-old Jonny Brown and 31-year-old Albert Ricketson ran away from the recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority yesterday afternoon.

Officials say Ricketson is convicted of double homicide, and Brown is charged with escaping another jail in Tennessee last year.

Investigators believed the men are traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac SUV that has visible rear-end damage.

The car has Virginia license tags UDZ-6049.

5 Former Memphis Officer Charged In Man’s Death

Growing reaction tonight after 5 former Memphis police offers were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. (CNN, WMC, WHBQ, Memphis Police Dept)

Police departments nationwide are on high alert for potential civil unrest, as video of the deadly police encounter is expected to be released tonight.

29-year-old Tyre Nichols died about two weeks ago after a traffic stop and confrontation with Memphis Police.

The five officers were later fired.

Yesterday, they were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.

6th Grader Found With Weapon

Greensville County Public Schools say a 6th grade student was removed from Wyatt Middle School after staff found out the student had a weapon. (Greensville County Public Schools Facebook)

Officials in Greensville County say the sheriff’s office was called straight away and the student was removed from school immediately.

Wyatt Middle School says they plan to have increased security today.

Could A Casino Be Coming to Petersburg?

A bill that would potentially bring a casino to Petersburg cleared its first hurdle yesterday.

The bill introduced by Senator Joe Morrissey would add the city to the list of others in the commonwealth that can host a casino and prevent Richmond from another shot until Petersburg has a chance to roll the dice.

This bill will go in front of the full committee next week, and if it keeps building steam, the bill will move to Senate Finance and eventually the House.

Henrico Approves Controversial Housing Development

The plan is receiving pushback from those who say they don’t want to develop the area while others show strong support.

Supervisors gave the green light for a massive development between Willson Road and Pocahontas Parkway.

Plans include 50 townhomes and condos as well as around 300 single-family homes.

The project won’t break ground for another 18 months and could take up to a decade to complete.

Mostly Sunny, Chilly

Today will be a mostly sunny and chilly end to the work week. However, light showers are possible at the end of the weekend.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.