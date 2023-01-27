Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.(McDonald's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
2 men dead following shooting in Richmond
David Mitchell’s ordeal started at the end of 2021 when he noticed the gas bill for his new...
Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography
Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police