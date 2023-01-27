Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond

Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards credits video sources to identify the suspect
Jakwon Taylor was charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Richmond.
Jakwon Taylor was charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Richmond.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022.

Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Last summer, police released a video of the suspect as they investigated the case.

“This investigation is an excellent example of the determination of our homicide detectives and a great lesson in the uses of technology to advance public safety,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Detectives diligently worked through the months and continued to search for video sources to help identify the suspect.”

In addition to murder, Taylor faces charges of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

