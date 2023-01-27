Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old Richmond man was charged with murder earlier this month in a deadly shooting that happened in May 2022.

Police say Jakwon Taylor shot and killed 23-year-old Xavier Brown in the early morning of May 21 in the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Last summer, police released a video of the suspect as they investigated the case.

“This investigation is an excellent example of the determination of our homicide detectives and a great lesson in the uses of technology to advance public safety,” said Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards. “Detectives diligently worked through the months and continued to search for video sources to help identify the suspect.”

In addition to murder, Taylor faces charges of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

