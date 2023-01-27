Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and chilly

Temperatures rebound above normal this weekend, a few light showers possible Sunday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking a few light showers Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Multiple rain chances next week, and temperatures are trending colder by the end of the week where we have a LOW potential for winter weather.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid-40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid and upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny then clouds increase. Light afternoon and evening rain showers are possible. Better rain chances overnight. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Mostly cloudy with areas of light rain possible, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Cloudy with a few light rain showers possible. Rain and possibly a brief wintry mix for portions of central Virginia Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Night Rain/Wintry Mix Xhance: 60%)

First Alert: Watching the potential for a wintry mix at the end of next week. There is still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Check back for updates!

Wednesday: Cloudy with an isolated shower. Rain looks likely Wednesday night, we are watching for at least some of central Virginia to change over to sleet and/or snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Day Rain Chance: 20%, Night Rain/Wintry Mix Chance: 60%)

Thursday: Cloudy with rain and a wintry mix possible. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

