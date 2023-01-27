6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him.

On Jan. 36, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.

The middle school was not placed on lockdown because the students were being released early at 11:30 a.m. that day.

The school system says increased security will be present tomorrow as an extra precaution.

