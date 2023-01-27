Your Money with Carlson Financial
6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool

Greensville County Public Schools say a 6th grade student was removed from Wyatt Middle School...
Greensville County Public Schools say a 6th grade student was removed from Wyatt Middle School after staff found out the student had a weapon.(Greensville County Public Schools Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him.

On Jan. 36, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.

The middle school was not placed on lockdown because the students were being released early at 11:30 a.m. that day.

The school system says increased security will be present tomorrow as an extra precaution.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

