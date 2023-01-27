Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Gilpin Court.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police were patrolling the area.

On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

Officers then found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work on the cause and manner of death.

At this time, police are not pursuing any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Richmond Zoo says the baby was born on Dec. 6, 2022.
Metro Richmond Zoo announces name of baby hippo
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide
Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 facing eviction
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
David Stone was arrested on Jan. 25 and is facing 50 child pornography charges.
Richmond Police officer charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Jakwon Taylor was charged with murder in a May 2022 shooting in Richmond.
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond
On Jan. 27, just before 9 a.m., Mahrokh Khan was hit by a car while crossing the intersection...
VCU student dies after hit by car while crossing West Main Street
Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards credits video sources to identify the suspect.
Man faces murder charge in East Main Street shooting in Richmond
Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police identify Midlothian teen killed in shooting