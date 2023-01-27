2 men dead following shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two men in Richmond have died after police say they were shot in as police were patrolling the area.

On Jan. 27, just after 3 p.m., Richmond police officers heard gunfire in the 1300 block of St. Paul Street.

Officers then found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will work on the cause and manner of death.

At this time, police are not pursuing any suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Detective A. Darnell at 804-363-0878.

