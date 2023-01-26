Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1M award in police shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a jury’s decision to award $1 million in damages to the family of a man fatally shot during a 2019 standoff with police.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 4-3 ruling involving the shooting of Jeffrey Tyree by Virginia Beach Police Detective Bradley Colas was issued Thursday. Tyree’s family sued and in 2021, a jury found Colas liable, awarding the family $1 million in damages.

The majority of the court ruled that the judge should have dismissed the case before it was sent to the jury or set the verdict aside, because no evidence presented contradicted Colas’ claims.

Kevin Martingayle, who represented Tyree’s family, says they will explore further options.

