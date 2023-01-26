Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1M award in police shooting

Kevin Martingayle, who represented Tyree’s family, says they will explore further options.
Kevin Martingayle, who represented Tyree’s family, says they will explore further options.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a jury’s decision to award $1 million in damages to the family of a man fatally shot during a 2019 standoff with police.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 4-3 ruling involving the shooting of Jeffrey Tyree by Virginia Beach Police Detective Bradley Colas was issued Thursday. Tyree’s family sued and in 2021, a jury found Colas liable, awarding the family $1 million in damages.

The majority of the court ruled that the judge should have dismissed the case before it was sent to the jury or set the verdict aside, because no evidence presented contradicted Colas’ claims.

Kevin Martingayle, who represented Tyree’s family, says they will explore further options.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 families facing eviction next month
‘It will get worse, before it gets better’: Richmond advocates work to protect nearly 1,000 people facing eviction
Traffic safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians on horizon for Richmond
Traffic safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians on horizon for Richmond
Advocates work to help nearly 1,000 families facing eviction
Advocates work to help nearly 1,000 families facing eviction
Henrico Supervisor says approving Arcadia residential housing was ‘tough decision’
Henrico Supervisor says approving Arcadia residential housing was ‘tough decision’