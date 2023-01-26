Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state.

Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated.

The votes were not a surprise.

Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)