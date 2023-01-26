Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia Democrats defeat bills limiting abortion access

Gov. Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers pushed to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for...
Gov. Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers pushed to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.
By Sarah Rankin
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel has defeated several bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state.

Among them was a measure that was a priority for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted the measures down without debate Thursday morning after a subcommittee had previously recommended that they be defeated.

The votes were not a surprise.

Democrats who control the state Senate have promised since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year to defeat any effort to curtail abortion access, including a push by Youngkin and fellow Republican lawmakers to enact a 15-week ban with exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.

