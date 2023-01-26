Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Video shows man stealing 6-foot gorilla statue from antique store

Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the theft happened at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Video shows a man pull up in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, get out of the vehicle and walk up to the statue. He then cuts the cable that was locking the gorilla to the front of the store, loads it into the truck and leaves the scene.

The owner of the antique store said the statue, named “Murphy,” had already been sold, but still needed to be shipped to a hotel in Africa.

Police are looking for the suspect in the video and asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Lawyer for teacher shot by 6-year-old student making first public remarks since shooting
State police say they believe rain is the cause of this chain-reaction style crash.
Crash involving nearly 20 vehicles closes northbound I-95
Officer Timothy Million.
Judge dismisses case against Henrico officer charged with manslaughter
Taylor with his daughter
Hopewell mother looking for answers after son was shot and killed

Latest News

Police in New York arrested Richmond man Dexter Superville, Jr. in connection to an October...
Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
Asuntae Barksdale, 25, and Avontae Smith, 22, were arrested in November 2022 in connection to a...
2 suspects arrested, charged in Midlothian homicide