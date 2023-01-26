Thursday Forecast: Partly Sunny and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looking dry for a few days, with chances of rain picking up again late Sunday/Monday

Thursday: Sunny this morning, then partly sunny midday and afternoon. Breezy. Wind west 10-15mph, with gusts 25-30mph. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the upper -40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a spotty evening shower possible. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Evening Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Cloudy with areas of light rain possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (AM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few evening showers possible. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with more rain possible. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

