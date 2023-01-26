Suspect in 2021 homicide on GRTC bus arrested in New York

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have charged a man in two violent incidents in 2021, including a homicide on a GRTC bus.

Detectives were seeking out 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, for an assault on Oct. 11, 2021, and a homicide that took place on a bus on Nov. 9, 2021.

The November homicide happened in the 4000 block of Hull Street Road, where police found 23-year-old Johnathan Contreras shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

An investigation revealed Contreras and Superville knew each other and confronted each other regarding an earlier incident that resulted in a fight and the shooting.

Detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service located Superville in New York State in early January 2022. Marshals took him into custody.

He was taken to Richmond and has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, strangulation and simple assault.

Anyone with further information about these incidents should call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423.

